Masale Dar Chicken Biryani: Maria Ansari’s Delicious Chicken Biryani Recipe: Flavorful, Juicy, and Spicy Biryani

Chicken Biryani Recipe By Maria Ansari

Biryani is one of the most popular dishes in the world, especially in South Asia. It is a delicious combination of rice, meat, and spices that is loved by people of all ages. Chicken biryani is a classic version of this dish, and it is loved by many. In this article, we will discuss the chicken biryani recipe by Maria Ansari. Maria Ansari is a well-known chef who has been creating mouth-watering recipes for years.

Ingredients

Here are the ingredients that you will need to make the chicken biryani by Maria Ansari:

Chicken (bone-in) – 1 kg

Basmati rice – 500 grams

Onion – 3 medium-sized (sliced)

Tomatoes – 2 medium-sized (chopped)

Ginger paste – 2 tablespoons

Garlic paste – 2 tablespoons

Green chilies – 4-5 (slit)

Cumin seeds – 1 teaspoon

Coriander powder – 2 tablespoons

Red chili powder – 1 tablespoon

Turmeric powder – 1 teaspoon

Garam masala powder – 1 teaspoon

Bay leaves – 2-3

Cinnamon stick – 1-inch piece

Cardamom pods – 4-5

Cloves – 4-5

Yogurt – 1 cup

Salt – as per taste

Oil – 4-5 tablespoons

Water – 4 cups

Preparation

Here are the steps to prepare the chicken biryani by Maria Ansari:

Wash the chicken thoroughly and cut it into medium-sized pieces. Soak the basmati rice in water for 30 minutes. Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds, bay leaves, cinnamon stick, cardamom pods, and cloves. Fry for 30 seconds. Add sliced onions and fry until they turn golden brown. Add ginger and garlic paste and fry for 1-2 minutes. Add chopped tomatoes and fry until they turn soft and mushy. Add coriander powder, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and garam masala powder. Mix well. Add chicken pieces and fry for 5-6 minutes. Add yogurt and salt. Mix well and cook for 10-15 minutes. In a separate pan, boil water and add soaked rice. Cook for 8-10 minutes or until the rice is half-cooked. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius. In a baking dish, layer the half-cooked rice and the chicken curry. Repeat the layers until all the rice and curry are used up. Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil and bake for 20-25 minutes. Remove the aluminum foil and bake for another 10-15 minutes or until the rice is fully cooked and the chicken is tender. Garnish with green chilies and serve hot.

Conclusion

The chicken biryani by Maria Ansari is a delicious and flavorful dish that is perfect for any occasion. It is easy to make and can be enjoyed by people of all ages. So, if you want to impress your friends and family with a tasty and juicy biryani, then give this recipe a try. We hope you enjoy it!

Indian Biryani Recipe Spicy Chicken Biryani Pakistani Biryani Recipe Homemade Biryani Masala Easy Biryani Recipe

News Source : Maria Ansari Food Secrets

Source Link :Chicken Biryani Recipe By Maria Ansari || Tasty Biryani || Juicy And Masale Dar Biryani ||/