“Masanori Aoki Nagano shooting” today : Son of City Legislator Masamichi Aoki Identified as Suspect in Nagano Shooting and Knife Attack: Who is Masanori Aoki?

Masanori Aoki, the son of the speaker of the city assembly in Nakano, has been arrested for the murder of four people in Nagano Prefecture, Japan. Aoki, who was wearing camouflage, a hat, sunglasses and a mask, fatally stabbed two women and shot two police officers with a hunting rifle before barricading himself in his father’s house for several hours. Aoki had permission to possess both a hunting gun and an air gun. The motive behind the attack remains unknown.

