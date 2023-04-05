Mash Actress Dead : Sally Kellerman, Star of Mash, Dies at 83

Actress Sally Kellerman Dies at 83 Years Old

Sally Kellerman, a renowned American actress known for her versatile and skillful performances, has died at 83 years old. One of her most iconic roles was as Major “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s satirical war film, MAS*H.

Early Career

Born in Long Beach, California, in 1937, Kellerman started acting in the late 1950s after winning a beauty contest. She made her film debut in The Five Pennies in 1959, and quickly became famous for her work in Hollywood. She appeared in highly acclaimed films such as Brewster McCloud, Slither, and Last of the Red Hot Lovers.

M*A*S*H and Critical Acclaim

Kellerman’s portrayal of Major “Hot Lips” Houlihan in MAS*H propelled her to stardom. The film, based on a novel by Richard Hooker, explored the brutal and absurd aspects of the Korean War and was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Kellerman received critical acclaim for her performance as the initially uptight and prudish army nurse who gradually reveals a more empathetic side.

Later Career and Personal Life

After her success in MAS*H, Kellerman continued to work in Hollywood, receiving an Academy Award nomination in 1974 for her supporting role in A Double Life. She also released several albums as a singer, including a rendition of “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” for Jesus Christ Superstar. Kellerman was married twice and had one son, but she kept her personal affairs private.

Mourning Her Passing

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of Sally Kellerman, whom Altman described as “one of the most talented actresses I’ve ever worked with.” Kellerman’s exceptional talent and groundbreaking performances will be remembered fondly, and her legacy will live on through her work in film, television, and music.

Rest in peace, Sally Kellerman.