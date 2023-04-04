M*A*S*H Actress Judy Farrell Dies at 84 from Stroke

Actress Judy Farrell passes away at the age of 84 after a stroke. She was known for her role in the TV show M*A*S*H.

Beloved actress Judy Farrell, best known for her role as Nurse Able in the popular sitcom MASH, has passed away at the age of 84. Farrell’s son Michael revealed that she died in hospital on Sunday after suffering a stroke nine days prior. The actress played the character in 8 episodes of MASH, which aired on CBS from 1972 to 1983. Her former husband, Mike Farrell, whom she met while studying at UCLA, also starred in the series.

After her time on MAS*H, Farrell went on to appear in several TV dramas, including the musical Fame, which was adapted from the 1980 film of the same name. She also became a writer, contributing an episode to Fame and 13 episodes to the soap opera Port Charles.

Farrell is survived by her children Michael and Erin, whom she had with Mike Farrell, and her second husband, Joe Bratcher, whom she married in 1985. Fans of the actress and MAS*H can honor her memory by revisiting her work on the beloved show and the other projects she lent her talents to over the years.

