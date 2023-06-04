“Mashed Potato Recipe with Red Cabbage”: Recipe for Mashed Potatoes and Red/Purple Cabbage

Simple Mashed Potatoes & Red/Purple Cabbage Recipe

Introduction

Mashed potatoes are a classic side dish that goes well with almost any main course. They are easy to make and can be customized to suit your taste. In this recipe, we are going to show you how to make simple mashed potatoes that are creamy and delicious. We are also going to pair it with red or purple cabbage for a colorful and healthy twist.

Ingredients

For the mashed potatoes, you will need:

4 large potatoes

1/2 cup of milk

2 tablespoons of butter

Salt and pepper to taste

For the red or purple cabbage, you will need:

1 small red or purple cabbage

1/2 onion, sliced

2 tablespoons of olive oil

2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

For the mashed potatoes:

Peel and chop the potatoes into small pieces. Place them in a pot of water and bring to a boil. Cook for 15-20 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. Drain the water and add butter, milk, salt, and pepper to the pot. Mash the potatoes with a potato masher until they are creamy and smooth. Adjust seasoning to taste.

For the red or purple cabbage:

Remove the outer leaves of the cabbage and slice it thinly. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the sliced onion and cook until it is translucent. Add the sliced cabbage to the skillet and cook for 5-7 minutes or until it is tender. Season with salt, pepper, and apple cider vinegar. Stir well and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat and serve hot.

Conclusion

This recipe is a perfect combination of creamy mashed potatoes and healthy red or purple cabbage. You can serve it as a side dish for any main course or enjoy it on its own. It is easy to make and requires only a few ingredients. Try this recipe and impress your friends and family with your cooking skills.

Mashed potatoes and cabbage recipe Easy mashed potatoes and red cabbage Creamy mashed potatoes with purple cabbage Quick mashed potato and cabbage side dish Healthy mashed potatoes and red/purple cabbage recipe

News Source : The Foodie Geng

Source Link :Simple Mashed Potatoes & Red/Purple Cabbage Recipe/