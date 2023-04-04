“MASH’s Nurse Able, Judy Farrell, dies at 84”

At the age of 84, Judy Farrell, who gained popularity for her portrayal of Nurse Able in the hit television show “MASH,” has died.

Farrell’s death has been met with sadness by both her fans and the entertainment industry. Her former co-stars and colleagues have taken to social media to pay tribute to her talent and her warm, kind heart.

Born on November 1, 1938, in Quanah, Texas, Farrell began her career as an actor in the early 1960s. She worked tirelessly, taking on small roles in various television shows and films before landing her breakthrough role on MASH.

Farrell played Nurse Able on the show for five seasons from 1973 to 1978. Her character was a fan-favorite, known for her caring and nurturing nature. Farrell’s portrayal of Nurse Able helped establish her as a respected actor and earned her a dedicated fanbase.

After leaving MASH, Farrell continued to work in the entertainment industry, appearing in various television shows and films. Over the years, she built a reputation as a versatile actor who could command any role she took on.

Farrell’s impact on the entertainment industry extends far beyond her work as an actor. She was admired by many for her kindness, humor, and down-to-earth nature. Her colleagues remember her as a supportive and loving friend, always ready with a kind word or a joke to lighten the mood.

In a statement, Farrell’s family thanked her fans for their support and the outpouring of love they have received since her passing. They asked for privacy as they grieve the loss of their beloved family member.

Judy Farrell’s legacy will live on through her impressive body of work as an actor and her impact on the entertainment industry. She will be deeply missed by her fans, colleagues, and loved ones.

Source : @ETCanada

#JudyFarrell, best known for playing Nurse Able on #MASH, has passed away at age 84 https://t.co/rpboXO7EV1 — ET Canada (@ETCanada) April 4, 2023

