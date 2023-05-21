Mason County skydiving accident victim : Man dies in skydiving incident in Mason County, Washington

Man Dies in Skydiving Incident in Mason County, Washington

A man has passed away after experiencing parachute issues while skydiving in Mason County, Washington on Saturday, according to officials. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Facebook, explaining that medic and fire units quickly arrived on the scene and provided aid to the skydiver. The incident occurred near the 11000 block of U.S. Highway 101 at approximately 4:03 p.m. The sheriff’s office believes that the skydiver’s parachute hit a tree top, causing the individual to fall uncontrollably from a height of about 90 to 100 feet. The man, who was 33 years old, sustained fatal injuries from the fall. The sheriff’s office expressed their deepest condolences to those affected by the tragedy.

News Source : Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

