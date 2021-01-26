Mason Pollack Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Orange Hawks under 18 star Mason Pollack has Died.

Mason Pollack has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2021.

Orange Hawks 11h · On Behalf of the Orange Hawks Rugby League Club, we send our condolences to the Pollack family and the friends of Mason during this challenging and difficult time. Please remember that you are not alone and it’s imperative to reach out to friends and family if you are struggling during this time. We encourage our hawksfamily and the Orange community to dig deep and show their support by donating to this beautiful family to support them during this difficult time via the gofundme page.

Bush Footy Yarns

I have just received one of the most heartbreaking horrible messages that I’ve ever seen.

A young Bush Brother has been lost forever to the dreaded black dog.

Orange Hawks under 18 star Mason Pollack left us yesterday and words can’t express my feelings for him and his family and friends right now.

Mason and twin brother Marlin are around my eldest boy Toms age of 18. I used to watch them at junior soccer 10 odd years ago when I was living in Orange and they were a class above everyone.

Ironically with the combined 18’s competition of group 10 and 11 last year due to COVID I was fortunate enough to see them playing for Orange Hawks at Dubbo in the quarterfinals against Forbes.

Both boys showed me that day that they were still dominant and their representative honours were truly justified.

Mason played for Orange Bloomfield through juniors before progressing to Hawks.

He was a group 10, Western Division and Country representative in 16’s and 18’s.

He was turning 19 this year and forget about his sporting success he was a great fella who was well liked and respected by all who crossed his path.

Given my earlier experience with the twins, the fact they are my boys age and that they are well known former Orange and Parramatta player Troy Campbell’s nephews I really watched them closely that cold overcast Dubbo Sunday.

Stood within a few metres of them after their game whilst watching Parkes and despite losing they both shared smiles laughs and footy talk with their mother Tracey.

Personally I thought gee these two are going to be special players and will be among the best players from group 10 for a long long time if they don’t go to Sydney for a crack.

I can’t fathom the disbelief, pain and heartbreak his twin Marlin, family, friends and the countless others he knew would be going through right now.

My heart aches for Mason and the pain and suffering he was silently fighting but couldn’t continue.

It is so sad that not only does it happen but it happens regularly and so many Bush Brothers are amongst those who lose the battle.

Mason Pollack the world is poorer without your presence and you will forever be remembered.

I send my deepest prayers, thoughts and condolences to everyone who is mourning such a devastating loss.

Mason Pollack may you Rest In Peace young man