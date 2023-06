2023 William A. Irvin 5K Marathon Winners

On Friday night in Duluth, Minnesota, Flannery Cerbin-Bohach and Mason Shea emerged victorious in the 2023 William A. Irvin 5K Marathon, just one day before the 2023 Grandma’s Marathon.

