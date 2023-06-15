Mass Shooting at Celebration of Life Event Takes Lives of Nine, Including Two Murdered, Amidst Another Violent Weekend Across the US today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gun violence in the US has claimed the lives of nine individuals over the weekend, bringing the total number of firearm-related deaths this year to over 6,000. This equates to an average of 116 deaths per day, according to the Gun Violence Archive. In Detroit, Michigan, two men were killed and two others were injured in a shooting incident early on Sunday morning. In St. Paul, Minnesota, two men died and several others were injured during a mass shooting at a low-income senior apartment building. No arrests have yet been made, but police believe the attack was targeted. The weekend also saw shootings in California, New Jersey, and Texas.

