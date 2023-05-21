“mass shooting in Mexico” today : 10 Dead and 9 Injured in a Mexico Mass Shooting: Latest Update

Mass Shooting in Mexico Results in 10 Fatalities and 9 Injuries – Breaking News today 2023.
Ten people were killed and nine others were injured in a mass shooting in Mexico. The incident occurred in a bar in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato. The motive behind the shooting is yet to be determined, and investigations are ongoing.
News Source : ABP News Bureau
