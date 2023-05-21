“mass shooting in Mexico” today : 10 Dead and 9 Injured in a Mexico Mass Shooting: Latest Update

“mass shooting in Mexico” today : 10 Dead and 9 Injured in a Mexico Mass Shooting: Latest Update

Posted on May 21, 2023

Mass Shooting in Mexico Results in 10 Fatalities and 9 Injuries – Breaking News today 2023.
Ten people were killed and nine others were injured in a mass shooting in Mexico. The incident occurred in a bar in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato. The motive behind the shooting is yet to be determined, and investigations are ongoing.

News Source : ABP News Bureau

1. Mass shooting in Mexico
2. Breaking news Mexico shooting
3. 10 dead and 9 injured in Mexico shooting
4. Gun violence in Mexico
5. Tragedy in Mexico: 10 killed in mass shooting

Post Views: 16

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *