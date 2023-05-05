“Mass shooting in Serbia” Today : Second Mass Shooting in Two Days in Serbia Leaves at Least 8 Dead in Mladenovac

A second mass shooting occurred in Serbia on Thursday, leaving eight people dead and 13 others wounded, according to state media reports. The gunman fired an automatic weapon from a car near Mladenovac, a municipality outside Belgrade, before fleeing the scene. The police have since moved to apprehend a 21-year-old suspect, while an accomplice was killed in an exchange of fire with the authorities.

The Details

The incident occurred just one day after another mass killing in Serbia, where four people were shot dead and another five were injured. The two incidents have left the country in shock and raised concerns about the prevalence of firearms and violence in Serbia.

Authorities have yet to determine the motive behind the shootings, but they are investigating potential links to organized crime. Serbia has struggled with organized crime for years, and the government has been working to combat the problem through various measures, including increased police presence and tougher laws.

The recent shootings have sparked calls for even stricter measures, including a crackdown on illegal firearms and more resources for law enforcement agencies. Some have also called for increased support for mental health services, as many mass shooters have a history of mental health issues.

The Serbian government has expressed its condolences to the families of the victims and promised to do everything in its power to bring the perpetrators to justice. President Aleksandar Vucic described the shootings as a “tragedy for Serbia” and called for unity in the face of such violence.

The shootings have also drawn international attention, with many expressing their condolences and support for Serbia. The European Union has offered its assistance in investigating the incidents, while the United States has condemned the violence and expressed solidarity with the Serbian people.