mass shooting in Serbia Today : Serbia sees second mass shooting, leaving 8 dead and 13 wounded.

Drive-by shooting kills 8 and injures 13 near Belgrade

On Thursday, a drive-by shooting near Belgrade left at least eight people dead and 13 injured, according to state-run media. The attacker, armed with an automatic weapon, opened fire from a moving vehicle before fleeing the scene near Mladenovac. The police are currently searching for the attacker.

This incident occurred a day after a rare deadly school shooting in the Serbian capital. A 13-year-old student killed eight peers and a security guard at the Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school in downtown Belgrade. Six students and a teacher were also injured in this incident, with two remaining in critical condition.

Heavy security presence deployed

Following the drive-by shooting, a heavy security presence was deployed, and helicopters were seen flying over the area. The police had blocked the road leading to the villages of Malo Orasje and Dubona. Worried relatives gathered outside the emergency medical center in Belgrade, where at least eight injured people were hospitalized.

The Interior Minister, Bratislav Gasic, called the drive-by shooting a “terrorist act,” according to RTS. The Balkan nation will begin a three-day mourning period on Friday.

President Vucic proposes stricter gun control measures

President Aleksandar Vucic called Wednesday’s tragedy “one of the most difficult days” in recent history. In a national address after the school shooting, Vucic proposed stricter gun control measures, including a two-year moratorium on issuing permits for firearms. The Interior Ministry has also appealed to all firearm owners to keep their guns locked in safes and warned that those who do not abide by this rule will have their weapons seized.

The Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school remained sealed off on Thursday, with police guarding the entrance to the building. Hundreds of people continued to flock to the school to pay their respects, placing flowers, toys, and candles at a makeshift memorial.

Masses held for victims

Masses for the victims were held in Belgrade churches, and people in the Croatian capital Zagreb and the Bosnian Serb administrative capital Banja Luka also lit candles and laid flowers for the victims. The head of the Serbian Orthodox Church (SPC), Patriarch Porfirije, called the school shooting a “catastrophe, the likes of which has never happened in our nation and our homeland.”

It is worth noting that in the Mladenovac region, a villager killed 13 relatives and neighbors in an April 2013 shooting.

News Source : NEWS WIRES

Source Link :At least 8 dead, 13 wounded in second mass shooting in Serbia/