mass shooting Today : Attacker at Large After Second Mass Shooting in Days Leaves Eight Dead in Serbia

At least eight people have been killed and 13 injured in Serbia in a series of shootings south of Belgrade, state-run media has reported, just one day after a school shooting also saw nine killed in the capital.

The Shootings

The shootings started late on Thursday near the town of Mladenovac when an attacker opened fire with an automatic weapon from a moving vehicle and then fled, state broadcaster RTS television reported. Seven of the injured are in a critical condition.

Police searching for the suspect, believed to be a 21-year-old man, have surrounded an area where he is believed to be hiding, RTS reported. A heavy police presence in the area saw helicopters and drones flying overhead as officers searched amid difficult terrain.

Bratislav Gašić, the minister of internal affairs, called the attack “an act of terrorism”. The director of intelligence agency the BIA, Aleksandar Vulin, and minister of health Danica Grujičić are reported to have visited the injured in hospital.

The attacked fired shots in multiple villages around Mladenovac, broadcaster RTS reported, firstly in the village of Dubona, then Malo Orašje and then Šepšin.

Local reports suggested a police officer and his sister were among the dead in Malo Orašje.

The Belgrade school shooting

On Wednesday, a 13-year-old student shot dead eight fellow pupils and a security guard in a Belgrade primary school, an attack that shocked the Balkan country.

Police named Wednesday’s shooter as Kosta Kecmanović and said he had been a pupil at the school since 2019. They said he had used two of his father’s guns for the shooting and may have been plotting the attack for a month.

The head of Belgrade police, Veselin Milić, said the teenager also had two petrol bombs and “made a list of kids he planned to kill and their classes”. Milić identified the dead pupils as seven girls and a boy born between 2009 and 2011.

Kecmanović is too young to face criminal charges and will be placed in a psychiatric institution. His parents have also been arrested.

The aftermath

The Balkan nation is struggling to come to terms with what has happened. Though awash with weapons left over from the wars of the 1990s, mass shootings are still extremely rare – it is the first school shooting in Serbia’s modern history. The previous mass shooting was in 2013 when a war veteran killed 13 people in the central Serbian village of Velika Ivanca.

The tragedy also sparked a debate about the general state of the nation following decades of crises and conflicts whose aftermath has created a state of permanent insecurity and instability, along with deep political divisions.

Authorities on Thursday moved to boost gun control, as police urged citizens to lock up their guns and keep them safe, and away from children. “The Ministry of Interior is appealing to all gun owners to store their guns with care, locked up in safes or closets so they are out of reach of others, particularly children,” police said in a statement.

The shooting on Wednesday in Vladislav Ribnikar primary school also left seven people hospitalised – six children and a teacher. One girl who was shot in the head remains in a life-threatening condition, and a boy is in serious condition with spinal injuries, doctors said on Thursday morning.

To help people deal with the tragedy, authorities announced they were setting up a helpline. Hundreds answered a call to donate blood for the wounded victims.

In conclusion, Serbia has been hit by two deadly shootings in two days, prompting widespread grief and calls for stricter gun control. The shootings have left the country in a state of shock, with many questioning the general state of the nation and its political divisions. The authorities have announced a three-day period of mourning, and are urging gun owners to take extra precautions to keep their weapons safe.

