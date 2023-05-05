mass shooting Today : Serbia experiences second deadly mass shooting in two days, resulting in at least 8 fatalities.

Serbia was left shaken after two separate mass shootings in two days, with a total of 16 people killed and 20 injured. The first shooting occurred on 3 May when a 13-year-old boy used his father’s guns to kill eight fellow students and a school guard at a school in the capital, Belgrade. The second incident, which Serbian Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic described as a “terrorist act”, occurred the following day when a shooter killed at least eight people and wounded 13 in a drive-by attack near the town of Mladenovac, south of the capital. The shooter, a 21-year-old suspect identified by police as Kosta Kecmanovic, fled the scene and is still being sought.

The shootings have sparked a debate about the state of the nation after decades of crises and conflicts that have created a state of permanent insecurity and instability, along with deep political divisions. Authorities have announced a three-day mourning period and set up a helpline to help people deal with the tragedy. Hundreds of people answered a call to donate blood for the wounded victims.

Many Serbians are calling for changes to the school system and for gun control measures to be introduced, as the country is awash with weapons left over from the wars of the 1990s. While gun ownership is legal in Serbia, police have urged citizens to lock up their guns and keep them away from children. Experts have repeatedly warned of the danger posed by the number of weapons in a highly divided country like Serbia, where convicted war criminals are glorified and violence against minority groups often goes unpunished.

The shootings have also highlighted the widespread gun culture in Serbia and other Balkan countries, where the region has among the highest numbers of guns per capita in Europe. Guns are often fired into the air at celebrations, and the cult of the warrior is part of national identities. However, mass shootings are extremely rare in Serbia. Wednesday’s school shooting was the first in the country’s modern history, and the last mass shooting before this week was in 2013 when a war veteran killed 13 people in a central Serbian village.

The shootings have prompted calls for Serbia to eliminate negative models and create a different system of values, with psychologists warning that children copy models and need positive role models to prevent such tragedies from happening again. The incidents have also raised concerns about the general state of the nation and the need for reforms to address the deep political divisions.

The tragic events in Serbia serve as a reminder of the need for strict gun control measures and the importance of addressing the root causes of violence, such as political instability, economic hardship, and a culture of glorifying violence and warriors. Unless these underlying issues are addressed, the risk of further violence and mass shootings will remain high.

