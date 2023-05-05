mass shooting Today : Serbia witnesses second mass shooting in 48 hours, leaving over 8 dead

Serbia was shocked by two mass shootings in two days, leaving at least 16 people dead and 20 others injured. The first attack took place at a school in Belgrade, where a 13-year-old boy killed eight fellow students and a school guard, and injured six children and a teacher. The second attack occurred in Mladenovac, a town near Belgrade, where a shooter killed at least eight people and wounded 13 in a drive-by shooting. The police are searching for a 21-year-old suspect who fled after the attack. The motive for both attacks is still unknown.

Serbian Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic called Thursday’s shooting “a terrorist act.” Special police and helicopter units have been sent to the region, along with ambulances. The shooting on Wednesday morning in Vladislav Ribnikar primary school also left seven people hospitalized, six children, and a teacher. One girl who was shot in the head remains in a life-threatening condition, and a boy is in serious condition with spinal injuries.

The tragedy sparked a debate about the general state of the nation following decades of crises and conflicts whose aftermath has created a state of permanent insecurity and instability, along with deep political divisions. Authorities on Thursday moved to boost gun control, as police urged citizens to lock up their guns and keep them away from children. The shooter at the school, whom the police identified as Kosta Kecmanovic, was too young to be charged and tried. He has been placed in a mental institution, while his father has been detained on suspicion of endangering public security because his son got hold of the guns.

Gun culture is widespread in Serbia and elsewhere in the Balkans. The region has among the highest numbers of guns per capita in Europe. Experts have repeatedly warned of the danger posed by the number of weapons in a highly divided country like Serbia, where convicted war criminals are glorified, and violence against minority groups often goes unpunished.

“We have had too much violence for too long,” psychologist Zarko Trebjesanin told N1 television. “Children copy models. We need to eliminate negative models … and create a different system of values.” Serbian teachers’ unions announced protests and strikes to warn about a crisis in the school system and demand changes. Authorities shrugged off responsibility, with some officials blaming Western influence.

The bloodshed sent shockwaves through a Balkan nation unused to mass murders. Though Serbia is awash with weapons left over from the wars of the 1990s, mass shootings are extremely rare. Wednesday’s school shooting was the first in the country’s modern history. The last mass shooting before this week was in 2013, when a war veteran killed 13 people in a central Serbian village. To help people deal with the tragedy, authorities announced they were setting up a helpline. Hundreds answered a call to donate blood for the wounded victims. A three-day mourning period will begin Friday morning.

News Source : The Associated Press

Source Link :At least 8 dead from second mass shooting in 2 days in Serbia/