“mass shootings statistics” today : Since the Robb Elementary School Shooting, 674 mass shootings have occurred.

The Robb Elementary School Shooting was followed by 674 mass shootings. today 2023.

Wednesday marked the one-year anniversary of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 children and two teachers dead and 17 others shot or wounded. Advocates say little has been done to reduce the number of gun violence incidents since then, with 674 mass shootings recorded in the US since May 2020, including 50 mass shootings in Texas. Legislation has also stalled in the state, with recent attempts to raise the age to purchase certain semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21 rejected by lawmakers.

