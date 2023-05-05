“Massachusetts blast cleanup” Today : Cleanup Phase Begins at Massachusetts Blast Site Where One Fatality Occurred | YourCentralValley.com KSEE24

Explosion at Massachusetts Chemical Plant Claims One Life

On May 26, 2022, a powerful explosion at the Sequens/PCI Synthesis plant in Massachusetts claimed the life of one worker and injured four others. The explosion, which occurred around 1 a.m., was described as a seven-alarm hazardous materials event by Acting Newburyport Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury III. The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time, and officials have not released any information about the chemicals involved.

Third Safety Problem at Plant Since 2020

Video of the aftermath of the explosion shows the roof of the building almost completely torn off. This is at least the third safety problem to occur at the plant since 2020. In June 2021, a chemical fire in the building prompted a hazardous materials team to respond, and in 2020, a series of explosions caused by a chemical reaction occurred at the plant. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) found “serious” violations in how the company managed highly hazardous chemicals in 2019, and the plant has been cited for workplace safety violations in the past.

Company Called to Provide Answers

U.S. Senator Edward Mark of Massachusetts has called on the company to provide answers about what happened. “We can’t keep excusing companies’ flagrant disregard for worker safety,” he said in a tweet. The company, PCI Synthesis, issued a statement saying that their attention is focused on the situation of their employees.

Environmental Impact

Smoke from the fire blew into a largely unpopulated area, and initial air monitoring found no significant problems, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection. Crews are expected to resume cleanup on Friday morning, including removing chemicals from the building.

History of Violations

The plant is located a little more than 30 miles north of Boston. In addition to the workplace safety violations and hazardous waste law violations, the plant has also been cited by OSHA for other violations. The person who died in the explosion has been identified as Jack O’Keefe, 62, of Methuen. The body will be turned over to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

As the investigation continues, questions remain about the circumstances surrounding the explosion and what steps can be taken to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

News Source : AP

Source Link :Massachusetts blast site where 1 died moves to cleanup phase | YourCentralValley.com KSEE24/