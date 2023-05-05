“Massachusetts blast cleanup” Today : Cleanup Phase Begins at Massachusetts Explosion Site Resulting in 1 Fatality

Worker Identified in Fatal Explosion at Massachusetts Chemical Plant

Authorities in Massachusetts have identified the worker who died after a powerful explosion tore through a pharmaceutical chemical plant. Jack O’Keefe, 62, of Methuen, was killed in the blast that occurred at the Sequens/PCI Synthesis plant on Thursday. The plant, which has a history of safety problems, suffered its third safety issue since 2020.

Cleanup Efforts Resumed on Friday

Acting Newburyport Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury III described the explosion as a seven-alarm hazardous materials event. Cleanup efforts were expected to resume on Friday morning, including the removal of chemicals from the building. Authorities said there was no threat to nearby populations.

Investigation into Safety Standards

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced on Friday that it had begun an inspection into the company to determine if the employer had complied with OSHA workplace safety and health standards. The investigation could take up to six months.

Previous Safety Issues at the Plant

The plant has had a string of mishaps over the years, including a chemical fire in the building in June 2021, which sent smoke pouring out of roof vents and prompted a hazardous materials team to respond. In 2020, a chemical reaction caused a series of explosions at the plant. A year earlier, OSHA found “serious” violations in how the company managed highly hazardous chemicals. The factory has also been cited by OSHA for workplace safety violations and paid a penalty of more than $50,000 in 2019 to settle Environmental Protection Agency charges that it violated hazardous waste laws.

Unclear Cause of the Explosion

It is unclear what caused the explosion or what chemicals were involved. Smoke from the fire blew into a largely unpopulated area, and initial air monitoring found no significant problems, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Call for Answers

U.S. Sen. Edward Mark of Massachusetts has called on the company to provide answers about what happened, stating that “We can’t keep excusing companies’ flagrant disregard for worker safety” in a tweet.

The death of Jack O’Keefe is a tragic reminder of the importance of workplace safety and the need for companies to prioritize the well-being of their employees. The ongoing investigation by OSHA will help determine if the company followed safety standards and if any additional measures need to be taken to prevent future incidents.

