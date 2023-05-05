“Massachusetts blast cleanup” Today : Cleanup phase begins at Massachusetts explosion site where one person died

Massachusetts Chemical Plant Explosion Claims One Life

A pharmaceutical chemical plant in Massachusetts experienced a powerful explosion on Thursday, which resulted in one casualty. Rescue workers recovered the deceased individual at the Sequens/PCI Synthesis plant, and Acting Newburyport Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury III described the blast as a seven-alarm hazardous materials event. Cleanup crews were expected to resume work on Friday, including removing chemicals from the building. Despite the explosion, there was no threat to the nearby population.

Previous Safety Issues at the Plant

This was not the first time that the chemical plant experienced safety problems. In 2020, a chemical reaction caused a series of explosions at the plant. This happened a year after the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) found “serious” violations in how the company managed highly hazardous chemicals, according to online agency records. Additionally, a chemical fire in the building in June 2021 sent smoke pouring out of roof vents and prompted a hazardous materials team to respond, according to a fire department statement at the time.

Senator Calls for Answers and Accountability

In response to the explosion, U.S. Senator Edward Mark of Massachusetts expressed the need for the company to provide answers about what happened. In a tweet, he stated, “We can’t keep excusing companies’ flagrant disregard for worker safety.” The plant has also been cited by OSHA for workplace safety violations, and in 2019, the company paid a penalty of more than $50,000 to settle Environmental Protection Agency charges that it violated hazardous waste laws.

Company Response

PCI Synthesis, the company that owns the plant, released a statement expressing their concern for their employees. “All our attention is focused on the situation of our employees,” they said. Four workers were sent to a hospital but were uninjured and released. Officials did not immediately identify the person who died.

No Immediate Cause for Explosion

It is still unknown what caused the explosion or what chemicals were involved in the incident. Smoke from the fire blew into a largely unpopulated area, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection. Initial air monitoring found no significant problems.

Conclusion

The explosion at the chemical plant in Massachusetts highlights the importance of workplace safety and the need for companies to take necessary precautions to protect their employees. The repeated safety issues at the plant raise concerns about the company’s safety protocols and accountability. Investigations into the cause of the explosion are ongoing.

