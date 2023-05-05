“Massachusetts blast cleanup” Today : Cleanup Phase Initiated at Massachusetts Blast Site Resulting in 1 Fatality

Massachusetts Chemical Plant Explosion Claims One Life

On Thursday, a powerful explosion tore through a pharmaceutical chemical plant in Massachusetts, claiming the life of one person. Rescue workers have recovered the body, and crews are expected to resume cleanup on Friday morning, including removing chemicals from the building. Acting Newburyport Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury III has described the blast as a seven-alarm hazardous materials event.

No Threat to the Nearby Population

Authorities have confirmed that there was no threat to the nearby population. The explosion happened around 1 a.m. at the Sequens/PCI Synthesis plant, and video footage showed most of the roof torn off the building. This is the third safety problem that has occurred at the plant since 2020.

U.S. Senator Demands Answers

U.S. Senator Edward Mark of Massachusetts has demanded that the company provide answers about what happened. He said, “We can’t keep excusing companies’ flagrant disregard for worker safety.” It is not yet known what caused the explosion, or what chemicals were involved in the incident.

Four Workers Sent to Hospital

Four workers were sent to the hospital, but they were uninjured and released. Officials have not immediately identified the person who died. PCI Synthesis said in a statement that all their attention is focused on the situation of their employees.

History of Safety Violations

The plant is located a little over 30 miles north of Boston. A chemical fire in the building in June 2021 sent smoke pouring out of roof vents and prompted a hazardous materials team to respond. In 2020, a chemical reaction caused a series of explosions at the plant. A year after this incident, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) found “serious” violations in how the company managed highly hazardous chemicals.

The factory has been cited by OSHA for workplace safety violations and, in 2019, paid a penalty of more than $50,000 to settle Environmental Protection Agency charges that it violated hazardous waste laws.

Conclusion

This latest incident highlights the importance of workplace safety and the need for companies to take the necessary measures to protect their employees. It is essential that companies follow safety regulations to prevent tragic incidents like this from happening in the future.

News Source : KSLTV.com

Source Link :Massachusetts blast site where 1 died moves to cleanup phase/