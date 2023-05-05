Massachusetts Blast Site Today : Cleanup Phase Begins at Site of Massachusetts Explosion that Claimed 1 Life

Massachusetts Chemical Plant Explosion Kills One

On Thursday, a powerful explosion tore through a pharmaceutical chemical plant in Massachusetts, killing one person. Rescue workers have recovered the victim’s body, and crews are expected to resume cleanup on Friday, including removing chemicals from the building. Acting Newburyport Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury III described the blast as a seven-alarm hazardous materials event, with no threat to the nearby population.

The explosion occurred around 1 a.m. at the Sequens/PCI Synthesis plant, marking at least the third safety problem at the plant since 2020. U.S. Sen. Edward Mark of Massachusetts said the company needs to provide answers about what happened. “We can’t keep excusing companies’ flagrant disregard for worker safety,” he said in a tweet.

It is unclear what caused the explosion, or what chemicals were involved. Smoke from the fire blew into a largely unpopulated area, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection, which added that initial air monitoring found no significant problems. Four workers were sent to a hospital but were uninjured and released. Officials did not immediately identify the person who died.

“All our attention is focused on the situation of our employees,” PCI Synthesis said in a statement. The plant lies a little more than 30 miles north of Boston. In June 2021, a chemical fire in the building sent smoke pouring out of roof vents and prompted a hazardous materials team to respond, according to a fire department statement at the time.

In 2020, authorities said a chemical reaction caused a series of explosions at the plant. That happened a year after the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found “serious” violations in how the company managed highly hazardous chemicals, according to online agency records. The factory has also been cited by OSHA for workplace safety violations and in 2019 paid a penalty of more than $50,000 to settle Environmental Protection Agency charges that it violated hazardous waste laws.

The latest tragedy at the Massachusetts chemical plant highlights the need for companies to prioritize worker safety and follow strict guidelines for handling hazardous materials. The repeated safety issues at the plant over the past few years are a cause for concern and demand a thorough investigation. It is essential that companies take responsibility for their actions and work towards preventing future accidents from occurring.

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :Massachusetts Blast Site Where 1 Died Moves to Cleanup Phase/