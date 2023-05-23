“Massachusetts police shooting hoax investigation” today : Accidental gun discharge occurs as Massachusetts officer investigates fake school shooting report

Accidental Gunshot by Massachusetts Officer During Investigation of Fake School Shooting Threat today 2023.
An officer in Massachusetts accidentally fired his gun while investigating a hoax school shooting situation, causing a heightened law enforcement response. The incident escalated the situation, which had already been fueled by false reports, making it worse.
