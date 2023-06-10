Massive beehive discovered in Midtown Manhattan hotel

beehive and Midtown hotel : Massive beehive found at hotel in Midtown Manhattan

A massive beehive was discovered at a Midtown hotel, causing part of 54th and Broadway to be taped off on Friday afternoon. Although the hive has been removed, there are still swarms of bees in the area. In other news, a man from Queens has won the record-setting $476 million Mega Millions jackpot. Eyewitness News is accepting story ideas and breaking news tips using the form below.

Read Full story : Massive beehive shuts down part of block in Midtown, Manhattan /

News Source : ABC7 New York

Beehive Shutdown Midtown Manhattan Massive Bee Infestation Midtown Manhattan Midtown Manhattan Block Closed due to Beehive Beehive Emergency Midtown Manhattan Beehive Removal Midtown Manhattan