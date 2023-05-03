Master Roshi Voice Actor Death : A Tribute to the Legacy of Master Roshi Voice Actor

Death – Died – Dead – Passed Away – Cause of Death News.

Honoring the Legacy of Master Roshi’s Voice Actor: A Tribute

Iconic Voice Actor Behind Master Roshi in Dragon Ball Franchise Passes Away

The world of anime and manga has lost an icon. Masaharu Satou, the voice behind the legendary Master Roshi in the Dragon Ball franchise, passed away on September 17, 2020, at the age of 89. His portrayal of Master Roshi was so iconic that it’s hard to imagine anyone else voicing the character.

A Beloved Character in Dragon Ball

Master Roshi is one of the most beloved characters in Dragon Ball. He is a wise old martial arts master who trains Goku and his friends in the ways of combat. He is also known for his lecherous behavior, which often leads to comedic situations. Masaharu Satou brought this character to life with his incredible voice acting, capturing both the serious and comedic sides of Master Roshi’s personality.

An Accomplished Voice Actor

Masaharu Satou’s career in voice acting spanned over five decades, and he voiced many other beloved characters in anime and video games. Some of his most notable roles include: Jirocho Shimura in Gintama, Tatsuhiro Someya in Kamen Rider, and Yatterman-1 in Yatterman. He also appeared in numerous live-action films and TV dramas.

A Great Loss to the Anime and Voice Acting Community

Despite his impressive resume, Masaharu Satou will always be remembered for his work on Dragon Ball. His passing is a great loss to the anime and voice acting community, and he will be deeply missed. However, his contributions to the world of anime and manga will never be forgotten, and his work will continue to inspire future generations of voice actors and anime fans.