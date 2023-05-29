MasterChef Australia Recipe: A Simple Recipe Shared by Amy from MasterChef Australia

MasterChef at Home 2023: Amy’s Veal Milanese Recipe

Hello, faithful MasterChef Australia fans. We’re back with another season of this beloved cooking show, and once again, we’re being treated to some incredible cooking tips and quick recipes from the contestants with our series, MasterChef at Home. First off is Amy Tanner, who has shared a quick and easy recipe for veal Milanese with a kohlrabi remoulade.

Ingredients:

1 kohlrabi – julienne

1 green apple – julienne

1 small fennel julienne (reserve fennel fronds)

2 spring onions – finely chopped

1 lemon – juice + zest

1 tablespoon of capers

3 tablespoons of good mayonnaise (or until ingredients combined nicely with the sauce)

1 teaspoon of whole grain mustard

Salt

Pepper

2 veil schnitzels

Good quality bread crumbs

Egg – whisked

Flour

Canola oil

Lemon wedge – for serving

Directions:

Add kohlrabi, green apple, fennel and fronds, spring onion, lemon juice and zest, capers, mayonnaise, whole grain mustard, salt and pepper in a bowl and set aside in the fridge until serving. In separate bowls add seasoned flour, egg and seasoned bread crumbs. Season veal then dip into flour, egg, bread crumbs and set aside for frying. Heat up canola oil in a large pan to 180 degrees. Add in veal and fry for 2-3 min on each side or until golden. Remove veal once done and drain oil residue on paper towel lined plate. Season with flaky salt. Remove remoulade from the fridge. To serve – place veal on a plate and serve kohlrabi remoulade on top with a wedge of lemon. Enjoy!!!

MasterChef Australia airs Sunday to Thursday at 7.30 pm on 10 and 10 Play.

You can check out more of our favourite MasterChef at Home recipes and tips here. And if you want more cooking advice, we recommend reading Melissa’s hack for cooking the perfect steak here next.

