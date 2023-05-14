Masterchef Judge Died : MasterChef Judge and Food Critic, Gary Rhodes, Passes Away at 59

Gary Rhodes, MasterChef Judge and Food Critic, Dies at the Age of 59

The Culinary World Mourns the Loss of Gary Rhodes

The culinary world is in mourning as MasterChef judge and food critic, Gary Rhodes, passed away at the age of 59. Rhodes was a beloved figure in the industry, known for his passion for cooking and his unique approach to food.

A Look at Gary Rhodes’ Career

Born in London in 1960, Rhodes began his culinary career at the age of 16, working in various restaurants across the city. He quickly made a name for himself as a talented chef, and in 1990, he opened his first restaurant, City Rhodes, in London. The restaurant was an instant success, earning a Michelin star within just two years of opening.

Rhodes went on to open several more restaurants over the years, including Rhodes in the Square, Rhodes Twenty Four, and Rhodes W1. He also became a well-known television personality, appearing on shows like MasterChef, Hell’s Kitchen, and Rhodes Around Britain.

Throughout his career, Rhodes was known for his innovative approach to cooking. He was particularly passionate about using fresh, seasonal ingredients and creating dishes that were both delicious and visually stunning. He also had a keen eye for detail, and was known for his meticulous attention to presentation.

Tributes Pour In

Rhodes was a beloved figure in the culinary world, and his passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and tributes from chefs and food lovers around the globe. Many have praised his talent, his passion, and his kindness, remembering him as a true icon of the industry.

One of the most notable tributes to Rhodes came from Gordon Ramsay, who worked alongside him on several shows over the years. In a statement, Ramsay called Rhodes “a fantastic chef and incredible ambassador for British cooking,” and said that he was “truly devastated” by his passing.

Others in the industry have also spoken out to remember Rhodes, including Jamie Oliver, who called him “a true culinary legend,” and Marco Pierre White, who said that Rhodes was “a wonderful chef and a wonderful man.”

A Lasting Legacy

Rhodes’ legacy will undoubtedly live on in the culinary world, as his influence can be seen in the work of countless chefs and restaurants around the globe. He will be remembered as a true pioneer of modern British cuisine, and as a kind and generous mentor to countless aspiring chefs.

In the wake of his passing, many in the industry have called for a renewed focus on mental health and wellbeing, as Rhodes was known to have struggled with depression in the past. It is hoped that his legacy will inspire others to seek help and support if they are struggling with similar issues.

Farewell, Gary

Gary Rhodes will be sorely missed by his friends, family, and fans, but his memory will live on through his incredible contributions to the culinary world. Rest in peace, Gary, and thank you for everything.

Masterchef Judge Death Masterchef Judge Dies Masterchef Judge Passed Away Masterchef Judge Funeral Masterchef Judge Memorial