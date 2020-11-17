Masterchef Junior Ben watkins  Death –Dead-Obituaries : Ben Watkins Parents also died in 2017.

to domestic violence in 2017, died Monday after an 18-month battle with a rare form of cancer.

Ben Watson, 14, who lost both parents to domestic violence in 2017, died Monday after an 18-month battle with a rare form of cancer.

MasterChef Junior’ Alum Ben Watkins Dead has died at the age of 14, three years after loosing his parents to domestic violence, according to a statement posted online on November 17

MasterChef Junior’ Alum Ben Watkins Dead has died at the age of 14, three years after loosing his parents to domestic violence, according to a statement posted online on November 17 . 2020.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

This so heartbreaking 💔 . Prayers and condolences to his family. ‘MasterChef Junior’ Alum Ben Watkins Dead at 14 https://t.co/2DOvX80cIo — Doris Bivings♏🦂 (@BivingsDoris) November 17, 2020 My mom had an expansive view of religion and she would have said Ben was an old soul who previously accomplished great spiritual steps hence the short life this time ‘round. Godspeed, beautiful boy. 💔 Ben Watkins Dies: ‘MasterChef Junior’ Star Was 14 https://t.co/pQNQZ2bYar — Carolyn (@ProfCBekhor) November 17, 2020

Roz McCall wrote

This is heartbreaking news. Ben was a joy to watch during the Master Chef Jr season. I loved cheering him on. What a nightmare way to have lost his parents. His rare case of cancer that followed their deaths makes me believe even more that stress and depression can take a toll on our bodies. I am glad he had the chance to showcase his talent for cooking in front of the world and have the time of his short life. He touched the hearts of many, including mine. Rest in heavenly peace dear sweet Ben. ‘

Jeffrey Reed-Leah Karger wrote

Oh no! This is so tragic and sad! I remember watching him when he competed. I hadn’t heard about his parents’ death, nor his cancer battle. May God comfort his family and friends left behind to grieve his loss.

Ame Gonzalez wrote

So sad!! He endured too much pain in his young life

Amanda Shatzkin wrote

I never watched the show and do not know him, but when any child passes, it’s a great loss. May his memory be a blessing, always.

Kelley L. Kirk wrote

How sad. Prayers for the little guy. What a beautiful reunion in heaven for him and his parents. God Bless

Tracy Crespo wrote

So heartbreaking. I have watched the the show and loved it. He was a wonderful little cook. Sending my condolences and prayers to the family

Patti Sty wrote

My heartfelt condolences to. His grand parents,an unimaginable loss he is no longer in pain,we could all learn from his loving spirit for carrying such a burden with the loss of his parents & having cancer.

Ramona Hicks Martin wrote

So sad. I remember watching this very talented young man. May he Rest In Peace in his mother’s arms. You were awesome BEN!!

Danielle Barton-Conley wrote

Dear Lord please bless this young man in reuniting with his parents in heaven!. Also we pray every day you give the scientists the wisdom to find a cure for all types of Cancer!. We watched young Ben compete and we cheered him on in every episode we watched him!. May our prayers comfort and console his family!!