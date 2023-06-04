Mat Wayne, a BBC staff member, has passed away – Commentator Guy Mowbray pays tribute.

Mat Wayne, BBC Staff Member Passed Away
Mat Wayne, a beloved member of the BBC staff, has passed away. He was known for his exceptional work as a producer and for his kind and compassionate personality.
Mat’s death has deeply affected his colleagues and friends at the BBC. Commentator Guy Mowbray mourned his passing, saying “Mat was a true professional, a joy to work with, and a great friend. He will be sorely missed.”
Mat’s contributions to the BBC will never be forgotten, and he will always be remembered as a dedicated and talented member of the team.
