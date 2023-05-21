Mata Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage Accident in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir today : Latest Updates: One Dead and 23 Injured as Bus Carrying Mata Vaishno Devi Pilgrims Overturns in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir

Latest Updates: One Dead and 23 Injured as Bus Carrying Mata Vaishno Devi Pilgrims Overturns in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir today 2023.

One person has died and 23 others have been injured after a bus carrying Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims overturned in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir. The driver said he lost control of the vehicle on a sharp curve. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

News Source : Edited by Sheenu Sharma

