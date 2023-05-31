“Matar Chawal Recipe”: How to Make White Matar Chawal: A Delicious Recipe

Matar Chawal Recipe: A Delicious and Nutritious Meal

Introduction

Matar chawal or white matar chawal is a popular North Indian dish that is loved by people of all ages. It is a simple yet delicious recipe that can be made in no time. The combination of rice and peas is not only tasty but also nutritious. In this article, we will take a look at the ingredients and the step-by-step process of making this mouth-watering dish.

Ingredients

To make matar chawal, you will need the following ingredients:

1 cup basmati rice

1 cup green peas (fresh or frozen)

1 onion, chopped

2 tomatoes, chopped

2 green chillies, chopped

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1-inch piece of ginger, grated

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp garam masala

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

2 tbsp oil

Salt to taste

Coriander leaves for garnishing

Instructions

Follow these simple steps to make matar chawal:

Wash the rice and soak it in water for 30 minutes. Heat oil in a pressure cooker or a deep-bottomed pan. Add cumin seeds and let them splutter. Add chopped onions and sauté until they turn translucent. Add minced garlic, grated ginger, and chopped green chillies. Sauté for a minute. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn mushy. Add coriander powder, cumin powder, turmeric powder, and garam masala. Mix well. Add green peas and salt to taste. Mix well. Drain the water from the soaked rice and add it to the pressure cooker or pan. Mix well. Add two cups of water and mix again. Cover the pressure cooker or pan with a lid and cook for 2-3 whistles or until the rice is cooked. Let the pressure release naturally. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with raita or pickle.

Tips

Here are a few tips to make the perfect matar chawal:

Soak the rice for at least 30 minutes before cooking. This helps to make the rice fluffy.

Use fresh green peas if possible. If using frozen peas, thaw them before adding to the dish.

Adjust the spices according to your taste.

Use a pressure cooker to cook the rice as it saves time and makes the rice fluffy.

Garnish with coriander leaves to enhance the flavour of the dish.

Health Benefits

Matar chawal is not only delicious but also packed with nutrients. The combination of rice and peas provides a balanced meal that is rich in protein, carbohydrates, and fibre. Peas are a good source of vitamins A, C, and K, as well as iron, magnesium, and potassium. Rice is an excellent source of energy and provides essential nutrients such as thiamine, niacin, and vitamin B6. Eating matar chawal regularly can help to maintain a healthy weight, improve digestion, and boost immunity.

Conclusion

Matar chawal is a simple and nutritious meal that can be made in no time. It is a perfect dish for lunch or dinner and can be served with raita or pickle. The combination of rice and peas makes this dish a wholesome meal that is loved by people of all ages. So, the next time you are looking for a quick and easy recipe, try making matar chawal and enjoy a delicious and nutritious meal.

