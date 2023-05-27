“Matar Paneer Recipe”: Make Delicious Matar Paneer at Home with Dhaba-style Flavors

Matar Paneer Recipe: Dhaba Style

Matar Paneer is a popular North Indian dish that is loved by everyone. It is a vegetarian dish that is made with cottage cheese and green peas in a spicy tomato-based gravy. The dish is perfect for lunch or dinner and can be served with rice, roti, or naan. If you want to make this dish at home, then follow this easy Dhaba Style Matar Paneer recipe.

Ingredients:

Paneer (cottage cheese) – 200 grams

Green peas – 1 cup

Tomatoes – 3 medium-sized

Onion – 1 medium-sized

Ginger – 1-inch piece

Garlic – 5-6 cloves

Cumin seeds – 1 teaspoon

Coriander powder – 1 teaspoon

Cumin powder – 1/2 teaspoon

Red chili powder – 1/2 teaspoon

Garam masala – 1/2 teaspoon

Turmeric powder – 1/2 teaspoon

Salt – as per taste

Oil – 2 tablespoons

Water – 1 cup

Cilantro – for garnishing

Method:

First, chop the onion, ginger, and garlic and keep them aside. Next, blanch the tomatoes in hot water for 2-3 minutes. Then peel off the skin and chop them into small pieces. Now, heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. Once they start to splutter, add the chopped onion and sauté until it turns golden brown. Add the chopped ginger and garlic and sauté for a minute. Then add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they become soft and mushy. Once the tomatoes are cooked, add all the dry spices (coriander powder, cumin powder, red chili powder, garam masala, turmeric powder, and salt) and mix well. Now add the green peas and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add a cup of water and let it simmer for 5-7 minutes until the peas are cooked. While the peas are cooking, cut the paneer into small cubes and fry them in a separate pan until they turn golden brown. Add the fried paneer cubes to the gravy and mix well. Cover the pan and let it cook for another 2-3 minutes on low flame. Garnish with cilantro and serve hot with rice, roti, or naan.

Tips:

If you don’t have fresh peas, you can use frozen peas instead.

Always fry the paneer cubes separately before adding them to the gravy. This will prevent them from becoming tough.

If you want to make the gravy more creamy, you can add a tablespoon of cream or cashew paste.

You can adjust the spice level according to your taste.

Always use fresh and ripe tomatoes for a better taste.

Conclusion:

Matar Paneer is a delicious and healthy dish that can be made easily at home with this Dhaba Style Matar Paneer recipe. It is a perfect comfort food that can be enjoyed with family and friends. So, try this recipe and enjoy the authentic taste of North Indian cuisine.

