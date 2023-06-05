“Matar Pohe Recipe”: Unmatched Poha Made with Peas || Matar Pohe Recipe || Breakfast Recipes || Marathi Recipes

Matar Pohe Recipe: A Delicious Breakfast Option
If you’re looking for a delicious and healthy breakfast option, matar pohe is the perfect dish to try. This popular Marathi recipe combines flattened rice (pohe) with green peas (matar) and a variety of spices to create a flavorful and satisfying meal.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups of flattened rice (pohe)
- 1 cup of green peas (matar)
- 2 medium-sized onions, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon of mustard seeds (rai)
- 1 teaspoon of cumin seeds (jeera)
- 1 tablespoon of oil
- 2-3 green chilies, finely chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder (haldi)
- Salt to taste
- 2-3 tablespoons of chopped coriander leaves (dhania patta)
- Lemon wedges for serving
Method:
- Wash and soak the flattened rice in water for a few minutes. Drain the water and set aside.
- In a pan, heat the oil and add the mustard seeds. Once they start spluttering, add the cumin seeds and green chilies.
- Add the chopped onions and sauté until they turn translucent.
- Add the green peas, turmeric powder, and salt. Mix well and cook for a few minutes.
- Add the soaked flattened rice and mix well. Cook for a few minutes until the rice is heated through and all the ingredients are well combined.
- Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with lemon wedges.
Tips:
- If you don’t have fresh green peas, you can use frozen peas instead. Just thaw them before using.
- If you prefer a spicier dish, you can add more green chilies or red chili powder.
- You can also add peanuts or cashews for some extra crunch.
- If you have leftover pohe, you can reheat it in the microwave or on the stove with a little bit of water to prevent it from drying out.
Health Benefits:
Matar pohe is a healthy and nutritious breakfast option that is low in calories and high in fiber. Flattened rice is a good source of carbohydrates, while green peas are rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals. The combination of these two ingredients provides a balanced meal that will keep you feeling full and satisfied for hours. Additionally, the spices used in this recipe, such as cumin and turmeric, have anti-inflammatory properties and can help improve digestion and boost immunity.
Conclusion:
Matar pohe is a delicious and easy-to-make breakfast recipe that is perfect for busy mornings. Whether you’re a fan of traditional Marathi cuisine or just looking for a healthy and flavorful meal, this dish is sure to satisfy. So why not give it a try and see for yourself how delicious and nutritious matar pohe can be?
- Poha recipe with peas
- Maharashtrian poha recipe
- Healthy breakfast recipes
- Quick breakfast recipes
- Indian breakfast recipes with poha
News Source : Chatakdar By Mohini
Source Link :मटार घालून केलेले अप्रतिम पोहे || Matar Pohe Recipe || Breakfast Recipes || Marathi Recipes/