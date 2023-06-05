“Matar Pohe Recipe”: Unmatched Poha Made with Peas || Matar Pohe Recipe || Breakfast Recipes || Marathi Recipes

Matar Pohe Recipe: A Delicious Breakfast Option

If you’re looking for a delicious and healthy breakfast option, matar pohe is the perfect dish to try. This popular Marathi recipe combines flattened rice (pohe) with green peas (matar) and a variety of spices to create a flavorful and satisfying meal.

Ingredients:

2 cups of flattened rice (pohe)

1 cup of green peas (matar)

2 medium-sized onions, finely chopped

1 teaspoon of mustard seeds (rai)

1 teaspoon of cumin seeds (jeera)

1 tablespoon of oil

2-3 green chilies, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder (haldi)

Salt to taste

2-3 tablespoons of chopped coriander leaves (dhania patta)

Lemon wedges for serving

Method:

Wash and soak the flattened rice in water for a few minutes. Drain the water and set aside. In a pan, heat the oil and add the mustard seeds. Once they start spluttering, add the cumin seeds and green chilies. Add the chopped onions and sauté until they turn translucent. Add the green peas, turmeric powder, and salt. Mix well and cook for a few minutes. Add the soaked flattened rice and mix well. Cook for a few minutes until the rice is heated through and all the ingredients are well combined. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with lemon wedges.

Tips:

If you don’t have fresh green peas, you can use frozen peas instead. Just thaw them before using.

If you prefer a spicier dish, you can add more green chilies or red chili powder.

You can also add peanuts or cashews for some extra crunch.

If you have leftover pohe, you can reheat it in the microwave or on the stove with a little bit of water to prevent it from drying out.

Health Benefits:

Matar pohe is a healthy and nutritious breakfast option that is low in calories and high in fiber. Flattened rice is a good source of carbohydrates, while green peas are rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals. The combination of these two ingredients provides a balanced meal that will keep you feeling full and satisfied for hours. Additionally, the spices used in this recipe, such as cumin and turmeric, have anti-inflammatory properties and can help improve digestion and boost immunity.

Conclusion:

Matar pohe is a delicious and easy-to-make breakfast recipe that is perfect for busy mornings. Whether you’re a fan of traditional Marathi cuisine or just looking for a healthy and flavorful meal, this dish is sure to satisfy. So why not give it a try and see for yourself how delicious and nutritious matar pohe can be?

