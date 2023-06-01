Materials Stocks.: Top 5 Materials Stocks You Shouldn’t Miss Out on This Quarter

The Opportunity to Buy Undervalued Companies in the Oversold Materials Sector

The materials sector has always been a crucial part of the economy, supplying the raw materials needed for manufacturing and infrastructure development. However, the sector has experienced a decline in investor sentiment due to the uncertainty brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, this presents an opportunity for savvy investors to buy into oversold stocks and take advantage of undervalued companies.

One way to identify oversold stocks is through the Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator that compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When the RSI is below 30, an asset is typically considered oversold. Here are some major oversold players in the materials sector that have an RSI near or below 30:

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Corporation, a leading gold producer, recently appointed Karyn Ovelman as its Executive Vice President and CFO. The company’s CEO, Tom Palmer, expressed confidence in Ovelman’s leadership and commercial capabilities to drive success during periods of transformation. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $37.45, and its RSI value is 29.46. On Wednesday, shares of Newmont gained 1.4% to close at $40.55.

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corporation, a global agricultural sciences company, reported mixed first-quarter financial results and issued guidance. The company’s CEO, Mark Douglas, highlighted the strong pricing actions, growth of new products, and cost discipline that drove margin expansion. FMC’s stock has a 52-week low of $98.24, and its RSI value is 26.24. On Wednesday, shares of FMC fell 0.1% to close at $104.08.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, a mineral exploration company, received a non-compliance notice from NYSE for failing to file its 10K in time. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $2.20, and its RSI value is 23.05. On Wednesday, shares of Gatos Silver fell 0.4% to close at $4.50.

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc., a global provider of treated wood products, reported better-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS and sales results despite a challenging environment. The company’s CEO, Leroy Ball, expressed satisfaction with the strong performance of all three business segments. Koppers’ stock has a 52-week low of $20.11, and its RSI value is 28.77. On Wednesday, shares of Koppers Holdings fell 0.5% to close at $28.96.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings Inc., a leading global fertilizer and chemical company, posted upbeat first-quarter results. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $60.44, and its RSI value is 27.62. On Wednesday, shares of CF Industries fell 0.8% to close at $61.51.

Investors should note that oversold stocks may experience a rebound in the short term, but the underlying fundamentals of the company should also be considered before making an investment decision. It is essential to conduct thorough research on the financial health, management, and industry trends of the company.

In conclusion, the oversold materials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. Investors can use the RSI to identify oversold stocks, such as Newmont Corporation, FMC Corporation, Gatos Silver, Koppers Holdings Inc., and CF Industries Holdings Inc. However, it is crucial to conduct thorough research and consider the underlying fundamentals before making an investment decision.

Materials stocks Top performing materials companies Materials industry trends Investing in materials stocks Materials stock analysis

News Source : Lisa Levin

Source Link :Top 5 Materials Stocks You’ll Regret Missing This Quarter/