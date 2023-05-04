“Maternity Leave Policy” : Maternity Leave Policy: University Criticized for Removing the Word ‘Woman’ with Accusations of Woke Gobbledegook

The University of the Arts London (UAL) has come under fire for its decision to remove the word “woman” from its maternity leave policy, with critics describing the move as “woke gobbledegook.” The guidance now states that maternity leave applies to “all genders.” The move has been criticized by MPs and free speech campaigners, who accused the university of “erasing” the experience of women.

Tory MP Jonathan Gullis called the move “disturbing,” saying that “it is disturbing that a university does not understand the basics of biology.” Meanwhile, Toby Young, director of the Free Speech Union, accused the university of being “pickled in woke gobbledegook.”

The university, however, defended its decision, stating that it was “proud” of its parental leave policy and that the language used accurately reflects its inclusive policies. The university also removed the word from its menopause policy, using “individual,” “person,” and “people” instead.

The move has raised concerns among those who believe that gender identity ideology is taking precedence over scientific fact. Lottie Moore, a research fellow at think-tank Policy Exchange, stated that “the removal of language relating to female biology within the University of Arts London staff policies is yet another example of where gender identity beliefs are taking precedence above all else, including scientific fact.”

The controversy comes after a report revealed that over half of the UK’s universities are promoting “woke” ideologies. Dr. Richard Norrie, a researcher at think-tank Civitas, found that 62% of universities had references to trigger warnings or “content notes,” while 79 institutions had mentions of “white privilege” in guidance offered to staff and students.

A university spokesman defended UAL’s decision, stating that “the language used accurately reflects the inclusive nature of the policy which applies to all new parents at UAL, regardless of gender, sexual orientation or how people become parents.” The spokesman added that “any woman who becomes a parent is entitled to the benefits of the policy” and that “any woman who is experiencing menopause is also supported through our policies.”

Despite the university’s defense, the controversy is likely to continue as debates around gender identity and biological sex continue to dominate public discourse.

