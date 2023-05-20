“Math Exam Leak Jamaica”: Jamaica Accused of Causing Caribbean Education System Disruption with Math Exam Leak

Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) papers was caused by a breach in its online test management system. The council has engaged a forensic IT expert to investigate the matter and is working with local law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the leak. Steps are being taken to improve the security of the online system.

BNN Breaking

