Matrescence.: Understanding Matrescence: A Guide to Mental Health Match

The Evolution of Maternal Identity

“Birth produces 2 people. The first: a flailing soul, struggling to take in a new world, a new way of being, as it draws against the unknown. The second: a baby.” These words by Bunmi Laditan highlight the intense process of becoming a mother, known as matrescence. Matrescence is a period of physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual changes that occur as women embark on the journey of motherhood.

The Challenges of Matrescence

Matrescence is much like adolescence, with hormonal changes and identity shifts. However, unlike adolescence, there is no specific end date. A mother’s identity is constantly evolving as her children develop and grow. This can be confusing and result in self-doubt regarding one’s role as a mom. A mother’s identity is based on four core areas of life: her concept of self, her own health, her relationships, and her environment. Without support in all of these areas, a woman’s maternal identity can be negatively impacted.

The Importance of Support

Moms need support, both individually and collectively. However, many mothers resist asking for help or are unsure of what they need. Seeking out a therapist who specializes in perinatal/maternal mental health can be essential in ensuring a positive transition to motherhood and throughout the stages of parenting. Additionally, support groups focused on maternal identity can help create a sense of community and validation for new mothers.

Adapting to Changing Needs

As our children develop and grow, their needs change. A mother must have the flexibility to respond to these changing needs. This can be a confusing process and result in self-doubt as mothers question whether they are meeting their child’s needs. However, adapting to these changes is essential in ensuring a positive maternal identity.

The Ongoing Evolution of Maternal Identity

The evolution of maternal identity is an ongoing process. It is always changing as our children develop and grow. As mothers, we must assess and adapt to these changes, ensuring that we have support in all areas of our lives. Matrescence may be a challenging time, but with the right support, it can also be a time of growth and transformation.

