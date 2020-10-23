Matt Blair Death – Dead : Matt Blair Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Matt Blair has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.

“Star Tribune on Twitter: “Matt Blair, one of the greatest linebackers in Vikings history, has died at age 70 of what’s believed to be complications from the neurodegenerative disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy. ”

Matt Blair, one of the greatest linebackers in Vikings history, has died at age 70 of what's believed to be complications from the neurodegenerative disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy. https://t.co/GgRd6BSUjx — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) October 23, 2020

Tributes

Never got to meet my fellow Matt Blair. I discovered him because he was #1 result when I 1st googled my name in Jr. High. I’m honored to share this name w/someone with a reputation of kindness & excellence. RIP name twin. I hope to build on the legacy of the name honorably! https://t.co/lmkevFwKGp — Matt Escobar Blair (@_MattBlair) October 23, 2020

Louie Vaccher

#RIP to a baller. I loved the Vikings as a kid, and Matt Blair was one of my favorites. Tall, rangy and athletic, he would’ve thrived in today’s game.

Quote Tweet

Bruce Feldman

Sad news: Matt Blair, who was one of Iowa State’s greatest football players as an All-American and later a six-time Pro Bowl performer in the NFL, passed away today. He was 70 years old. #Vikings

Matt Escobar Blair

And family… let me know when the reunion is if you ever wanna visit from an unfamiliar face with a familiar name. Bless you guys and I pray peace and comfort in your mourning.

Mike Smart

A few years ago, a stranger ahead of me in the line at Subway paid for my sub without even telling me. The guy working the register said, “Yeah, he does that all the time. That’s Matt Blair, by the way.” Rest in peace, my friend. You were a class act. #MattBlair