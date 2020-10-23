Matt Blair Death – Dead : Matt Blair Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 23, 2020
0 Comment

Matt Blair has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.

“Star Tribune on Twitter: “Matt Blair, one of the greatest linebackers in Vikings history, has died at age 70 of what’s believed to be complications from the neurodegenerative disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy. ”

Tributes 

Louie Vaccher

#RIP to a baller. I loved the Vikings as a kid, and Matt Blair was one of my favorites. Tall, rangy and athletic, he would’ve thrived in today’s game.
Bruce Feldman

Sad news: Matt Blair, who was one of Iowa State’s greatest football players as an All-American and later a six-time Pro Bowl performer in the NFL, passed away today. He was 70 years old. #Vikings

Matt Escobar Blair

And family… let me know when the reunion is if you ever wanna visit from an unfamiliar face with a familiar name. Bless you guys and I pray peace and comfort in your mourning.

Mike Smart

A few years ago, a stranger ahead of me in the line at Subway paid for my sub without even telling me. The guy working the register said, “Yeah, he does that all the time. That’s Matt Blair, by the way.” Rest in peace, my friend. You were a class act. #MattBlair

