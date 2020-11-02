Matt Choi Death -Dead : Matt Choi has Died – Cause of Death Murder.

Matt Choi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.

“Van Ngu on Twitter: “Has a single Asian blue check shared the news about the recent murder of Matt Choi or even offered condolences to the family? Matt was stabbed to death in his own home while sleeping last week. It wasn’t a robbery, it was a lynching. No one has been arrested.”

Tributes

Van Ngu wrote

Asian blue checks are more outraged that a fellow Asian blue check experienced three microaggressions at the airport than they are that an Asian man was singled out for murder while he was sleeping at home.

Why are Asian blue checks reluctant to speak up about this murder? It contradicts the false narrative that they helped fabricate: the myth that Asians “don’t have it as bad as other minorities.” or “Asians aren’t killed for being Asian. Asians aren’t afraid to walk outside.”

姚力RichMango wrote

asian americans can’t support our own because it goes against the white supremacy unwritten rules of America