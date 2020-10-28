Matt Choi Death -Dead : Matt Choi of Portland , Oregon has died, See Cause of Death .

Matthew Choi, the Choi’s Kimchi co-founder who helped grow his mother’s kimchi recipe from a Portland Farmers Market booth to a supermarkets staple throughout the Pacific Northwest, was fatally stabbed early Sunday at his Southeast Portland apartment building, friends and colleagues said Tuesday. The Oregonlive reported

“Mercatus on Twitter: “It is with the deepest of condolences that we share the news our friend Matt Choi passed away on Sunday. Choi was not just the co-founder of Choi’s Kimchi but a loving son and community mentor. Please share to help fundraise in support of the Choi Family. ”

Tributes

Currently on r/Portland: “Friends pay tribute to Choi’s Kimchi co-founder Matt Choi after fatal stabbing at SE Portland home” #Portland https://t.co/9cU80Nmqfm — Portland Reddit (@portland_reddit) October 28, 2020

Years later, Jake and I ran into Matt at the Portland Farmers Market, where he was selling his signature Choi’s Kimchi. He greeted us, gave me a bear hug and offered the “RA discount” on several jars of kimchi. — Lisa K. Anderson (she/her) (@Lisaka) October 28, 2020

Lisa K. Anderson wrote

Matt Choi was one of my residents in the UO Hamilton residence halls during the 2006-2007 school year. He was such a fun, gregarious guy who always brightened my days.

I can't remember how long ago that was, but Matt made loyal customers out of us that day. My heart goes out to Matt's family and friends and the 2006-2007 Dunn Hall community who lived with him.

I can’t remember how long ago that was, but Matt made loyal customers out of us that day. My heart goes out to Matt’s family and friends and the 2006-2007 Dunn Hall community who lived with him.