Matt Damon mental health: Matt Damon had to take medication to cope mentally with his role in $100 million Denzel Washington movie.

Matt Damon’s Courage Under Fire: The Toll of Method Acting

In the 1996 film Courage Under Fire, Matt Damon played the role of a former soldier and nurse who turned to narcotics and subsequently developed acute addiction. To prepare for the part, Damon shed 40 pounds, which had long-term bodily effects on him. He also suffered from overeating after the movie’s production, which led to several medical and mental ailments.

Damon’s ambition to establish himself was one of his driving forces behind his acting. He was not receiving the kinds of parts he desired and was tired of getting small roles in films like Mystic Pizza with just one line. When he got the chance to show viewers his acting chops in Courage Under Fire, he didn’t hold back. Despite having less screen time, he still managed to make an impact.

Based on his performance in Courage Under Fire, Francis Ford Coppola hired Damon for The Rainmaker, which helped his career see consistent growth. However, his method acting style took a toll on his health, both physically and mentally.

Damon used a modest diet strategy to lose weight for Courage Under Fire. However, not even his dietician appeared to think that he would stick with his new exercise routine. Others were concerned about the actor when he did so, but he wouldn’t compromise his weight loss objectives. Damon said, “It evolved essentially because there was a light at the end of the tunnel. There was a time limit. Given that, the person that outlined the diet for me didn’t think I was going to be able to stick to it: it was too difficult. When I stuck to it, people got worried. ‘You have to eat, you have to be fit, you really have to be prepared.’ And I refused to do so. ‘Why eat? I’ve come this far, I’m not going to stop now.'”

After the movie’s production, Damon’s rapid change in diet from near-starvation to overindulging in food caused him to become ill. He then required ongoing care for a number of medical and mental ailments, including dizziness, lightheadedness, stress, and post-traumatic stress disorder. He had to go on medication for two years before he was able to stop.

Damon’s experience with Courage Under Fire taught him a lot about what he can and can’t do, what he should and shouldn’t do. He acknowledged that method acting can be a double-edged sword, and actors need to be conscious of their health and well-being while preparing for a role.

In conclusion, Matt Damon’s Courage Under Fire was a pivotal movie for him, but it also took a heavy toll on his health. His method acting style, which involved shedding 40 pounds for the part, had long-term bodily effects on him. Despite this, he refused to compromise his weight loss objectives and suffered from overeating after the movie’s production, which led to several medical and mental ailments. Damon’s experience with Courage Under Fire taught him a lot about the risks of method acting and the importance of taking care of one’s health and well-being while preparing for a role.

News Source : MEAWW

