Matt Deleo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Matt Deleo has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
Matt Deleo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
Organic Ink Tattoo is at Organic Ink Tattoo. 12h · Norwalk, CT · It is with a very heavy heart that we share the news of the unexpected passing of our dear friend and brother Matt Deleo. The world has lost an unreplaceable individual. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. Matt, you were loved and will be missed forever.
