Matt Fallon Death -Dead – Obituary : Matt Fallon has Died .
Matt Fallon has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Gina DeMarco 5 hrs · It is with heavy hearts that Coach Alberti and the Northport Wrestling team/community mourn the loss of Matt Fallon. Matt was the 2015 captain of the Northport Wrestling team and League Finalist and a 2019 graduate and wrestler of Sacred Heart University. Services will be held this Friday, December 11th, at Nolan’s Funeral Home, 2-5. & 7-9. The Northport wrestling coaches and wrestling club send their deepest sympathy to the parents and family of Matt Fallon. 1111 4 Comments Seen by 74 Like Share
Source: (20+) Northport High School Wrestling | Facebook
