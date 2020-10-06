Matt Harbilas Death – Dead :  Matt Harbilas Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 6, 2020
0 Comment

Matt Harbilas Death – Dead :  Matt Harbilas Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.


Matt Harbilas has died, according to a statement posted online on October 10. 5, 2020.
We learned of the deceased through the following tribute posted on social media.,
Jill Lovello wrote 

Today is a very sad day for Stamford High School and the students who had the honor and privilege to have Matt Harbilas as a teacher and a mentor;

Charlie

was one of those students. Matt would often comment on my posts about Charlie, and I have attached a screenshot of one. This screenshot proves that once his students graduate, he continued to make it a point to be in their lives. I cannot think of a better role model for ‘his kids’.

My heart breaks for his family, his girlfriend, his friends, and all his students. Rest in tranquility Matt.

Cause of Death.

We have no information at the moment on of caused death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Daniel Robert Pratt

It was more then a honor to have shared a baseball field with you

Matt Harbilas

! I am completely devastated ! You always gave it your all and the kindest of souls! Sending prayers to your mom ! Say hi to pops for me! RIP MATTY!

  • Cat Tombari DeRose wrote 
    Condolences to you and his family and friends
  • Brad Burns-Howard wrote 
    Jill, a sad day, but he is well remembered by you, Charlie and I’m sure his many other students.

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.