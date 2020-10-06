Matt Harbilas Death – Dead : Matt Harbilas Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Today is a very sad day for Stamford High School and the students who had the honor and privilege to have Matt Harbilas as a teacher and a mentor;Charlie
was one of those students. Matt would often comment on my posts about Charlie, and I have attached a screenshot of one. This screenshot proves that once his students graduate, he continued to make it a point to be in their lives. I cannot think of a better role model for ‘his kids’.
My heart breaks for his family, his girlfriend, his friends, and all his students. Rest in tranquility Matt.
Cause of Death.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Daniel Robert Pratt
It was more then a honor to have shared a baseball field with youMatt Harbilas
! I am completely devastated ! You always gave it your all and the kindest of souls! Sending prayers to your mom ! Say hi to pops for me! RIP MATTY!
- Cat Tombari DeRose wroteCondolences to you and his family and friends
- Brad Burns-Howard wroteJill, a sad day, but he is well remembered by you, Charlie and I’m sure his many other students.
