Matt Hayes Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Matt Hayes has Died .

Matt Hayes has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 31. 2020.
Very sad news from home today. Matt Hayes will be sorely missed by the IP community on both sides of the ditch – 'Highly regarded and passionate' father-of-two dies after suffering brain aneurysm while surfing https://t.co/d95RrEP1qg
— Chris Williams (@chriswilliamsnz) February 1, 2021
