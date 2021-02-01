Matt Hayes Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Matt Hayes has Died .

Matt Hayes has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 31. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Very sad news from home today. Matt Hayes will be sorely missed by the IP community on both sides of the ditch – 'Highly regarded and passionate' father-of-two dies after suffering brain aneurysm while surfing https://t.co/d95RrEP1qg — Chris Williams (@chriswilliamsnz) February 1, 2021

