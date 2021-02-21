Matt Jonsson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Matt Jonsson of Winnipeg has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 20. 2021.
Matt Jonsson of Winnipeg has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 20. 2021.
It is with great sadness that Basketball Manitoba shares the news of the passing of Matt Jonsson of Winnipeg. Matt was an active member of the basketball community both as a player and coach. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Matt’s family and frie… https://t.co/z9V22KabGh pic.twitter.com/OyYYreL5Vn
— Basketball Manitoba 🏀 🦬 🇨🇦 (@basketballmb) February 21, 2021
