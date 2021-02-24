Matt King Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Matt King OBE has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @spinalinjuries: Saddened to hear of the death of Matt King OBE at the age of 33. An amazing individual who achieved so much in such a short time. Truly inspirational. Our thoughts are with his family, his wife and young children and with those who knew him.



