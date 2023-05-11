Matt Lonigro Dead – Death – Obituary : Remembering Matt Lonigro: A Life Cut Short

Recalling Matt Lonigro: A Life Tragically Ended

Introduction

On December 4th, 2020, the world lost Matt Lonigro, a young man with a bright future ahead of him. Matt’s sudden passing has left a void in the lives of his family, friends, and community who are still struggling to come to terms with his loss. In this article, we will honor the legacy of Matt Lonigro, a young man who touched so many lives in his short time on this earth.

Early Life and Love for Sports

Matt was born on December 17th, 1997, in Melrose, Massachusetts, to parents Mark and Denise Lonigro. He grew up in Stoneham, Massachusetts, and attended Stoneham High School, where he was known for his outgoing personality and his love of sports. Matt was a talented athlete who excelled in football, baseball, and basketball. He was a dedicated member of the Stoneham High School football team, playing as a wide receiver and a cornerback.

College Years and Dedication to Excellence

Matt’s love for sports continued into his college years, where he attended Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire. He majored in criminal justice and played football for the college team, earning a spot as a starting cornerback. Matt was a hard worker both on and off the field, always striving to be the best he could be. He was a natural leader who inspired his teammates and coaches alike.

A Kind-Hearted and Caring Person

Outside of sports, Matt was a kind-hearted and caring person who always put others before himself. He had a contagious smile and a positive attitude that made everyone around him feel happy and loved. Matt was a loyal friend who was always there for those who needed him, no matter what. He had a special bond with his family, especially his younger sister, Emily, who he adored.

Honoring Matt’s Life and Memory

Matt’s sudden passing has left a void in the lives of so many people. His family, friends, and teammates are still struggling to come to terms with the fact that he’s gone. But even in death, Matt’s spirit lives on. He touched so many lives in his short time on this earth, and his legacy will continue to inspire others for years to come.

In the wake of his passing, the community has come together to honor Matt’s life and memory. A vigil was held in Stoneham, where hundreds of people gathered to pay their respects to the young man who had touched so many lives. The Stoneham High School football team also paid tribute to Matt by retiring his jersey number, 7, in his honor.

Conclusion

Matt Lonigro’s life may have been cut short, but his impact on the world will never be forgotten. He was a shining light in the lives of everyone who knew him, and his memory will continue to shine bright for years to come. Rest in peace, Matt. You will be forever missed, but always remembered.

