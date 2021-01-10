Matt Netzer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Matt Netzer has Died .

Matt Netzer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2021.

Numinous Coffee Roasters is at Numinous Coffee Roasters. 1d · Marble Falls, TX · This scone is for you, Matt. Matt Netzer was a dear friend, customer, pastor, father, husband, and so much more for our community. We are all mourning his passing yesterday, taken from this world far too soon. You will be terribly missed. Godspeed, my friend.

Marvelous Falls wrote

Heartbroken.

If it wasn’t for Matt Netzer, the Marvelous Falls Podcast would’ve never happened.

We can’t tell you how much Matt meant to us. We are grateful to have known him, thankful for his impact on the Marvelous Falls, and comforted to know exactly where Matt is.

The void Matt left is immeasurable.

We will miss him dearly.

To the RockPile and Hub Radio;

We love you and are praying.

Can’t wait to see you on the other side, Matt.

❤️