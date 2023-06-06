“Matt Rife world tour”: Ohio Comedian and TikTok Star Matt Rife Announces World Tour

Comedian and TikTok Star Matt Rife Announces His First World Tour

Matt Rife, a Central Ohio native and rising star in the world of comedy, has announced his first world tour. The ProbleMATTic World Tour will feature 100 dates in cities across North America, Australia, and Europe, kicking off on Thursday, July 20 in Bend, Oregon. The tour will include a stop in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, Oct. 13, at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center.

Grateful for the Opportunity

In a statement, Rife expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to embark on his first world tour. “I’m so grateful to get this opportunity, and it’s even more fulfilling knowing that it’s all because of the incredible people who enjoy my comedy,” he said. “I still can’t believe it.”

Tickets on Sale Soon

Tickets for the ProbleMATTic World Tour go on sale Friday at Mattrifeofficial.com. Presale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Tuesday, using the code MATTIX.

Who is Matt Rife?

Matt Rife grew up about an hour northwest of Columbus in North Lewisburg, and also lived in New Albany and Mount Vernon. In 2019, he competed in NBC’s “Bring the Funny” comedy competition.

Rife has also appeared on MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and he has released two comedy specials, “Only Fans” and “Matthew Steven Rife,” on YouTube. The comedian, who has over 14 million followers on TikTok, will be taping a third special this fall.

Don’t Miss the ProbleMATTic World Tour

If you’re a fan of Matt Rife’s comedy, be sure to catch him on his first world tour. With 100 dates across North America, Australia, and Europe, there’s sure to be a show near you. Tickets go on sale soon, so mark your calendars and get ready for a night of laughs with one of the hottest rising stars in comedy.

